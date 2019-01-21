WEATHER ALERTBitter Cold Temperatures Continue Monday
NEWTON (CBS) — It’s become a tradition for hardcore Patriots fans: the moment after the team claims the AFC Championship title, they head to Modell’s Sporting Goods for the latest gear.

In Newton on Sunday night, fans who made it to the store had already braved the slick roads and bitter temps to get there.

Patriots Conference Champions hats at Modell’s in Newton (WBZ-TV)

The first customer in line was Jim Murphy. “It’s actually kind of a tradition with any Boston teams, like for the American League Championship or the Conference Championship, t-shirt, hat. We go to the Super Bowl and win? Sweatshirts,” he said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Natick, Danvers, Saugus, and Dedham were open late for fans Sunday. Stores will open at their regular times Monday.

