BOSTON (CBS) — It should come as no shocker, but a lot of people turned on their televisions to watch the Patriots and Chiefs battle in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Both locally and around the country.

Locally, viewers tuned in to see if the Patriots could keep this ridiculous run going. Nationally, they tuned in to watch their demise. The locals were a lot happier with Sunday’s outcome.

Either way, viewers were treated to another classic, as the Patriots pulled out a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory. The Patriots are now off to their third straight Super Bowl and 11th in franchise history.

In the local Boston market, Sunday’s AFC title bout produced a 58.5 household rating and 76 market share on WBZ-TV. That means 76 percent of all the TVs glowing during the game were tuned in to the Patriots and Chiefs. It’s the second-highest household rating in team history, trailing the Patriots’ 61.0 rating in their dramatic Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Nationally, the CBS broadcast earned a 31.2 rating and 48 share, making it the highest-rated program on television since Super Bowl LII. It was also the highest-rated late-window conference championship game in seven years with a 26 percent increase in ratings over last year’s late game, when the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Minnesota Vikings.

The internet was buzzing with Tony Romo’s ability to call a play before it even happened on Sunday night, and they’ll get another shot to hear Romo in action in two weeks when the Pats take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on CBS.