MARLBORO (CBS) – Firefighters in Marlboro battled cold and ice as well as fire Sunday night at Immaculate Conception Church.

A fire started at in the upper sacristy of the Prospect Street church at approximately 10:30 p.m. The Marlboro Fire Department said that pumps and hose lines turned to ice, making battling the fire more difficult. However, firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached the roof of the church.

One firefighter was treated for a hand injury and released. No one else was injured.

Although the fire was contained to the upper sacristy, the main body of the church sustained smoke and water damage. Total damages are estimated to be about $100,000.

“We are thankful for the great work of the fire departments of Marlboro, Hudson and Northboro,” said Father Steven Clemence, of Immaculate Conception Church, in a statement. “Please keep our community in your prayers, and soon we will have more information.”

The Marlboro Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Framingham arson investigators and the state fire marshal. Clemence said that he believed foul play had been ruled out.