BOSTON (CBS) – Family members are desperately searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen outside a Boston bar Saturday night.

Olivia Ambrose, who goes by “Liviy,” has not been seen since about 11 p.m. Saturday. She was outside of Hennessey’s on Union Street.

Boston Police said they are “actively investigating” and a missing person report was filed.

Ambrose is about 5’2” tall with blue eyes and curly medium-length hair.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Boston Police.