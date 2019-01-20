WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads, Bitter Cold Temperatures
Filed Under:AFC Championship, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski long to make some history during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. In the first quarter against the Chiefs, Gronk became the only tight end to reach 1,000 receiving yards in postseason history.

Gronkowski, who entered the game with 997 receiving yards, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on New England’s first drive of the game with a 13-yard reception on 2nd-and-9. It moved the chains for the Patriots, who took a 7-0 lead on Sony Michel’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap an 80-yard opening drive.

Gronkowski is now one of just 15 players in NFL history to record over 1,000 receiving yards in the playoffs.

