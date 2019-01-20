Comments
PATRIOTS
CHIEFS
BOSTON (CBS) — The inactive lists for the AFC Championship Game are out for both the Patriots and Chiefs.
For the Patriots, Deatrich Wise will not suit up. He was listed with an ankle injury this week, though he was removed from the injury report by Friday. Pass rusher Adrian Clayborn will be active.
For the Chiefs, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will not suit up after he was activated off IR earlier this week. Safety Eric Berry will play.
The complete list of inactives is below.
PATRIOTS
DL Ufomba Kamalu
DL Keionta Davis
DL Danny Shelton
TE Stephen Anderson
DL Deatrich Wise
DB Duke Dawson
OL James Ferentz
CHIEFS
LB Dorian O’Daniel
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Jimmy Murray
OL L. Duvernay-Tardif
WR Kelvin Benjamin
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon