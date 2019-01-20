BOSTON (CBS) — The inactive lists for the AFC Championship Game are out for both the Patriots and Chiefs.

For the Patriots, Deatrich Wise will not suit up. He was listed with an ankle injury this week, though he was removed from the injury report by Friday. Pass rusher Adrian Clayborn will be active.

For the Chiefs, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will not suit up after he was activated off IR earlier this week. Safety Eric Berry will play.

The complete list of inactives is below.

PATRIOTS

DL Ufomba Kamalu

DL Keionta Davis

DL Danny Shelton

TE Stephen Anderson

DL Deatrich Wise

DB Duke Dawson

OL James Ferentz

CHIEFS

LB Dorian O’Daniel

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Jimmy Murray

OL L. Duvernay-Tardif

WR Kelvin Benjamin

TE Deon Yelder

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon