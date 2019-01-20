LAWRENCE (CBS) – An overturned tractor trailer in Lawrence was among the crashes around the region caused by ice and snow covered roads.

Massachusetts State Police closed two lanes on Interstate 495 South around midnight after the truck rolled over. The right and breakdown lanes were able to get by the crash scene.

The truck was removed around 7 a.m.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver warned drivers that even though the roads may appear to be improving, there will still be dangerous travel throughout the day on Sunday.

“Don’t be fooled by warming temps as snow transitions to freezing rain,” Gulliver tweeted. “We expect flash freezing in many areas. Good day to stay in!”

Duxbury firefighters responded to seven crashes overnight caused by slick conditions. One car crashed off the road on Route 3 near Exit 11.

A pickup truck crashed into a house on Route 97 in Topsfield, prompting police to remind drivers to “go easy on the roads.”

“Don’t risk it!” police posted in urging residents to stay home.

The Millbury Fire Department was busy as the storm began Saturday night. A truck fell through the ice and into the water of Dorothy Pond just before 8 p.m.

Firefighters said the driver was able to safely escape. The truck was towed from the pond.