Filed Under:Day of Service, Local TV, project 351

BOSTON (CBS) — Eighth-grade students from all 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts kicked off their year of service Saturday. It is put on by the youth service nonprofit organization Project 351.

Governor Charlie Baker, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and WBZ’s Lisa Hughes attended the event. The goal is to develop community-first citizen leaders. Several current leaders offered students advice for the coming year.

“Change happens, progress is realized when different questions are asked,” Pressley said.

Since its founding in 2011, Project 351 has engaged more than 3,000 eight-graders as ambassadors who have, in turn, affected more than 600,000 lives through youth-led service.

