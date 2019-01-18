BOSTON (CBS) — For the last eight years running, the Patriots have made up one half of the AFC Championship Game. That amazing run led to a pretty hilarious edit to the game’s page on Wikipedia.

Late Thursday night, someone went in and edited the AFC Championship Game’s Wikipedia page to reflect New England’s conference dominance: “The AFC Championship Game is the annual championship game of the American Football Conference (AFC) where one team gets to play the New England Patriots for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”

For nearly a decade, that statement has been true. But it didn’t stick around for very long online, staying up just 15 minutes before being revised by another Wikipedia user, according to the revision log on the page. The page now has “semi-protected” status, so chances are there won’t be any more fun edits ahead of Sunday night’s Patriots-Chiefs tilt.

If the Patriots win in Kansas City and punch their ticket to a third straight Super Bowl (and fourth in the last five years), maybe we’ll be treated to a fun edit on the Super Bowl’s Wikipedia page early Monday morning.

