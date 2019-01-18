WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Medford, Robbery, Stabbing

MEDFORD (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a Chinese food delivery driver in Medford last weekend.

Police say 18-year-old Nicholas U. Davis stabbed a 44-year-old man in the back and robbed him while he was delivering food to a woman on Washington Street.

Nicholas Davis arrested in stabbing of Chinese food delivery driver in Medford (Image credit Medford PD)

Davis allegedly took some money from the victim’s hand as he was on the ground. The victim underwent surgery and is still recovering.

“It was a combination of good old fashioned boots on the ground police work coupled with modern technology that led the Medford Police to Nicholas Davis,” Medford Police said.

Davis was arrested in East Boston and charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s