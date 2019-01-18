MEDFORD (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a Chinese food delivery driver in Medford last weekend.

Police say 18-year-old Nicholas U. Davis stabbed a 44-year-old man in the back and robbed him while he was delivering food to a woman on Washington Street.

Davis allegedly took some money from the victim’s hand as he was on the ground. The victim underwent surgery and is still recovering.

“It was a combination of good old fashioned boots on the ground police work coupled with modern technology that led the Medford Police to Nicholas Davis,” Medford Police said.

Davis was arrested in East Boston and charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court.