BOSTON (CBS) – The MSPCA is stepping up to make sure federal government employees’ furry friends are fed during this shutdown. The organization plans to donate thousands of pounds of dog and cat food to furloughed workers starting on Saturday between 9 and 11:30 a.m. at its animal care and adoption centers in Jamaica Plain, Methuen and Centerville.

The organization says it believes about 8,000 federal workers in Massachusetts are going without a paycheck during the shutdown.

“We want to be able to support pet owners in need of help during such a stressful time and we hope this offer of food assistance alleviates at least some of their concerns,” the MSPCA’s Mike Keiley said in a statement.

Workers should bring an ID verifying their federal employment. They can pick up a free bag of Hill’s Science Diet brand dog food and cat food, and a 17-pound bag of cat litter if needed. Food for farm animals and small pets like birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters is also available.

Anyone who can’t make it Saturday but is in need should email adoption@mspca.org.

“There’s no way to know how long this kind of support will be needed but we’ll do our best to continue helping our community with additional food distributions if we need to,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA is also welcoming donations of dry and wet pet food.