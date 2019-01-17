ATTLEBORO (CBS) – One person was killed and four others hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 in Attleboro early Thursday morning.

Two cars crashed on 95 south near exit 3 just after 2 a.m. Three men and one woman were in one car and one man was alone in the other vehicle, according to Attleboro District Fire Chief Dave Charest. All five were rushed to hospitals in Providence and Attleboro.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. No names have been made public. Charest told WBZ-TV all appear to be “college-aged,” in their 20’s and 30’s

The wreckage was scattered across the southbound side of the highway, so it was shut down for more than two hours for the cleanup and investigation.