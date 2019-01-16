WOBURN (CBS) – A Woburn mother opened her mailbox to find a bag of marijuana. Surveillance video captured the man who left it there.

When it comes to weather, Andrew Collins knows all about the subject. “It always snows more in February and March than December,” said Andrew Collins.

At 19 years old, living with autism means he is not so worldly in other ways.

“It terrifies me, if Andrew would have been the one to get the mail,” said Laurel Collins, Andrew’s mother.

Thankfully, this time it was his mom who checked the mailbox at their Woburn home on Wednesday. With the bills, she found a sandwich bag filled with pot.

“That Andrew could have found it, opened it, and thought it was something like a snack,” said Collins. She called police. Her surveillance camera outside the front door captured video of a man putting something in with the mail.

Collins has three other children. She said there is no way it was for one of them. “I have zero concerns it was intended for any of my daughters,” said Collins.

Woburn police said the drugs were possibly delivered to the wrong house. They said 18 grams were in the bag (a couple hundred dollars worth). Officers took the drugs.

“She’s very nice,” said Andrew talking about his favorite teddy bear. Laurel wants to ensure her son’s innocence and keep him safe. She doesn’t want Andrew to suffer the consequences of someone else’s poor judgement at her home. “Legal or not, be responsible,” said Collins.