REVERE (CBS) – Police spent the night at a home in Revere searching for evidence after a violent incident in which one person was shot and another was assaulted.

Officers were called to the house on Oxford Street around 10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

“I heard something like fireworks , you know. Many times I’ve heard it here in this area, something like fireworks,” neighbor Fabian Grubesic told reporters. “I see a lot of police cars, and I see now, that’s not fireworks.”

“There was some sort of a disturbance between family members. Some other parties arrived, it led to one person with a gunshot wound and another person being assaulted. We believe the parties are all known to each other,” said Revere Police Chief James Guido.

The person who had been shot in the leg ran down the street, stopped a car and tried to get a ride to the hospital, Guido said. None of the injuries from the incident are life-threatening.

There have been no arrests.

Two cars with shattered windshields were towed away from the scene.

“This is an extremely quiet neighborhood so I’m super surprised. It’s a family neighborhood,” another neighbor told reporters. “I don’t think these people actually live there. They might be renting the place but I don’t think anyone involved actually lives on this street.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.