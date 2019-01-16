BOSTON (CBS) — When the Bruins hit the ice Wednesday night in Philadelphia, they’ll do so without their $6 million winger.
David Backes will be a healthy scratch for the game vs. the Flyers, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed after the morning skate.
Defensemen John Moore and Steven Kampfer will also be scratched.
Backes, 34, has four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 38 games played this season, to go with a minus-6 rating. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins prior to the 2016-17 season, a contract that pays him $6 million annually through the 2020-21 season. He’s scored just once in his last 14 games played.
Moore, 28, signed a five-year contract with Boston this past offseason, which pays him $2.75 million per year. He has nine points in 41 games with a minus-1 rating while skating just under 20 minutes per night.
The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Boston on Monday night.
The Flyers allow 3.57 goals per game, fourth-most in the NHL.