BOSTON (CBS) — When the Bruins hit the ice Wednesday night in Philadelphia, they’ll do so without their $6 million winger.

David Backes will be a healthy scratch for the game vs. the Flyers, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed after the morning skate.

Defensemen John Moore and Steven Kampfer will also be scratched.

#NHLBruins pregame updates, per Bruce Cassidy: Jake DeBrusk and Chris Wagner will play tonight. Peter Cehlarik will play the left with David Krejci. DeBrusk on the right. David Backes is the scratch up front. John Moore and Steven Kampfer out on the back end. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2019

Backes, 34, has four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 38 games played this season, to go with a minus-6 rating. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins prior to the 2016-17 season, a contract that pays him $6 million annually through the 2020-21 season. He’s scored just once in his last 14 games played.

.@dbackes42 on being a healthy scratch tonight: "You've got a couple options on how you react. Either you cry and moan and go into a shell or work your butt off and try to find your spot back in the lineup. The latter obviously has a lot more appealing outcomes than the former." pic.twitter.com/TSMvX5SmkZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2019

Moore, 28, signed a five-year contract with Boston this past offseason, which pays him $2.75 million per year. He has nine points in 41 games with a minus-1 rating while skating just under 20 minutes per night.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Boston on Monday night.

The Flyers allow 3.57 goals per game, fourth-most in the NHL.