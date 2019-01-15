  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is planning a road trip to Washington with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Democrat said in his annual State of the City address Tuesday that he and the Republican governor are hoping to show a “united front” as they meet members of a Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Mayor Marty Walsh talks to Gov. Charlie Baker before the South Boston St. Patrick’s Parade on March 20, 2016 (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Walsh said the bipartisan pair will push for greater “investments in housing and transit and the environment.”

In the speech Walsh outlined a series of goals including getting 20,000 Bostonians into better paying jobs by 2022.

Other goals include creating more affordable housing, keeping tenants in their homes, reducing violence, helping the homeless, and grappling with the challenges posed by climate change.

Walsh also said the city has been named a finalist for the 2020 NAACP convention.

