BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will outline his latest plans when he delivers his annual State of the City address Tuesday night.

The mayor’s agenda includes a focus on health care, the environment and public safety. His office says they will push for a number of measures this year, including a bill to require medical professionals to ask patients if there are guns in their homes and to help with suicide prevention and domestic violence treatment.

Walsh will deliver the address from Symphony Hall. You can watch it live on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com at 7:30 p.m.

