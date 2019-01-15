  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, State Of The City

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will outline his latest plans when he delivers his annual State of the City address Tuesday night.

The mayor’s agenda includes a focus on health care, the environment and public safety. His office says they will push for a number of measures this year, including a bill to require medical professionals to ask patients if there are guns in their homes and to help with suicide prevention and domestic violence treatment.

Walsh will deliver the address from Symphony Hall. You can watch it live on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com at 7:30 p.m.

WBZ-TV Programming Note: Jeopardy will air at 7 p.m. Wheel of Fortune will air Wednesday at 1:37 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s