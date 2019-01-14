BOSTON (CBS) — Most people don’t like going into work on a Monday. But most people are not Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback is more than happy to still be going into the office this particular Monday, because it means his team is still alive and well in the NFL playoffs. After dismantling the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round on Sunday, the Patriots advanced to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game next weekend against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The social media maven that he’s become, Brady posted another pump up video to his Instagram account Monday afternoon.

“It’s great to be working on a Monday,” said Brady. “Great team win. We’re on to Kansas City, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go!

The video then shows on of Sony Michel’s three rushing touchdowns from Sunday’s victory before flashing Brady’s new slogan, “Still Here.” Fittingly, 50 Cent’s Many Men, with the lyrics “Many men, wish death upon me” playing over the Michel touchdown. The Patriots are really embracing all the doubters out there picking against them.

Granted, most people had to be into work around 8 a.m. on Monday, and it looks like Brady got in a little later. But then again, most of those people didn’t have to work on Sunday, and Brady was downright surgical against the Chargers during his weekend shift.