BOSTON (CBS) – The Who is coming to Fenway Park.

The legendary classic rock band has never played in the legendary ballpark.

That will change Friday, September 13 when they’ll perform at Fenway for the first time as part of their 2019 North American tour, which was announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 24, at redsox.com/TheWho.

The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, January 17 at 10 p.m. local time.

This is the third show announced for 2019 at Fenway Park.

Phish will be there July 5 and 6. Billy Joel returns September 14.