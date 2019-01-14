PEABODY (CBS) — Six students in Peabody were transported to local hospitals after an incident that can be traced back to a chemistry lab at Veterans Memorial High School, the Peabody fire chief confirmed.

The students reported feeling ill to the school nurse shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

A hazmat team from the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the school.

According to the fire chief, it is unclear what caused the illnesses and there were no hazardous materials or readings found.

The area of the high school involved was isolated. The school did not need to be evacuated.

All school activities have resumed to a normal schedule.