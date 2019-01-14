WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Charlie Underhill is true die-hard Patriots fan. His record speaks for itself. He’s been a season ticket holder for 53 years.

Recently the 79-year-old from West Bridgewater was awarded The New England Patriots Fan of the Year. “I got to say it’s overwhelming and presented to me by Robert Kraft,” Underhill said.

Underhill says he started going to the games when the team was first created in 1960 and he’s never missed a game. “That’s correct in 53 years. I missed one because I couldn’t get home from Denver in snowstorm,” he said.

His tickets are on the 46 yard line and win or lose he stays for the entire game. “I’m always there at the kickoff and whoever goes with me they don’t leave until the final gun,” Underhill said. “I don’t allow anyone to go home and if they get cold or it’s raining like crazy or whatever I say ‘go up and stay in the men’s room and wait cause I’m sitting here.’”

His wife has his full support. “It’s such an honor because he’s been such a die-hard all these years,” Janice Underhill said.

He doesn’t plan to attend Sunday’s AFC game but will be cheering from his home with his trophy by his side. “I keep it on the kitchen counter where the light shines on it and I can smile at it,” Underhill said.