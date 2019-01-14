PEABODY (CBS) – The GOAT and the coach, two Patriots heroes now the subjects of a unique portrait, made by Peabody school kids out of Legos. And what you see, depends on how you look at it.

“On this side it’s the amazing Tom Brady, but then on this side it’s the fantastic Bill Belichick,” says 5th grader Keira Edmonds showing us the portrait.

It’s a project brought to the students at the Brown Elementary School in Peabody by artist Rob Surette, using more than 20,000 Legos.

“The whole point of the project is to empower the kids. I want them to feel inspired. I want them to feel motivated, to chase after their dreams,” he says.

Using angled Legos you see a different person from each side of the artwork. Look on the left, it’s Belichick. Walk around to the right, and Brady emerges. It’s very cool. About 400 students and teachers made the double portrait no matter their abilities or disabilities. They worked in a vacuum.

Rob didn’t tell them what the finished project would be. “I told the kids, this is a marathon of a project. I’m not going to tell you what it is, but you can guess. So half the fun is now the kids guessing,” Rob explains.

Then he made the big reveal at an assembly in the school gym. The place erupted with cheers. “They love the fun. They love the imagination,” Rob says.

The Brady-Belichick theme ties in with the school motto, “Aim High…Together We Will Fly.”

“They work together and they aim high and set goals, and they work together and achieve them,” says Brown School 5th grader Dan Ryan.

“It was awesome because it feels good that everyone can be part of making this piece of art,” adds student Biby Jimenez.

“It’s about bringing a magic to their lives, of possibilities. It’s the idea that they can achieve a dream,” Rob says.

North Andover artist, Rob Surette, has worked with kids making a variety of projects in 4000 schools over the last 20 years. He is also a Disney artist.