BOSTON (CBS) — How did the Patriots feeeeeeel after beating the Chargers on Sunday? The team was pretty amped up following their divisional round win over Los Angeles, and we have an inside look at the postgame locker room thanks to the team’s website.

There were happy faces, hugs and, of course, some smooches from owner Robert Kraft as the Pats made their way into the locker room following Sunday’s 41-28 dismantling of the Chargers. New England completely outplayed Los Angeles from the get-go, scoring on their first four possessions and jumping out to a 35-7 lead before the half.

The offensive line was a force, opening up gigantic holes for New England’s rush attack, which compiled 155 yards on the ground (check out the gigantic smile from left tackle Trent Brown as Josh McDaniels congratulates him after the game). And then there was Tom Brady, who surgically completed 34 of his 44 pass attempts for 343 yards and a touchdown.

This came after a week of pundits picking against the Pats, essentially scheduling a wake for the Belichick-Brady dynasty. The Patriots are always at their best when the doubters are out in full force, and Brady made sure to put them on notice after the game.

After such a gratifying postseason victory, Belichick was extremely proud of his squad.

“That is a good week of preparation. Played a lot of good football. Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Belichick said as he addressed the team in the locker room. “Keep getting better each week and expect the competition to get better this week. That is the way it is this time of year. Great job today, men. Give them credit; that is a good football team you beat. They battled us all the way. That is a good football team, but you were the better ones today and you deserved it. That is why we’re moving on. Congratulations, men.”

Belichick and his Patriots are now off to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game next Sunday, but it will not be within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against the top-seeded Chiefs, a team they beat in Foxboro, 43-40, earlier this season.

