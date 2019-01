PLUM ISLAND (CBS) — Flames could be seen ripping through the roof of a home on Plum Island. Firefighters responded to the house on 10th Street late Saturday night.

In a video, the house appeared almost fully engulfed as firefighters responded.

Fire on 10th St #PlumIsland happening now. Fire Department on scene. pic.twitter.com/6FAqPoxOMG — Matthew Simons (@LtSimonsNPD) January 13, 2019

No word on what started the fire. No other information is available at this time.