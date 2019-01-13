  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    4:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Medford, Medford Police

MEDFORD (CBS) — A delivery driver from a local restaurant was robbed and stabbed in Medford. Police said first responders found him lying on the ground on Washington Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was stabbed in the lower back, was able to call 911 himself, according to police.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital for surgery and was in stable condition Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident. No word yet on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-395-1212 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s