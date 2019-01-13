MEDFORD (CBS) — A delivery driver from a local restaurant was robbed and stabbed in Medford. Police said first responders found him lying on the ground on Washington Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was stabbed in the lower back, was able to call 911 himself, according to police.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital for surgery and was in stable condition Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident. No word yet on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-395-1212 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.