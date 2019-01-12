BOSTON (CBS) – Charles Woodson missed out on a shot at a Super Bowl ring thanks in part to the kicking leg of Adam Vinatieri. So seeing the veteran kicker miss a chip shot field goal Sunday didn’t sit well with him.

Woodson was a member of the Oakland Raiders when they lost to Vinatieri’s Patriots in the infamous Snow Bowl, also known as the Tuck Rule game. Vinatieri had a clutch kick through the snowflakes to force overtime, and eventually won the game for New England in overtime. The Patriots went on to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Vinatieri, now the Colts’ kicker, missed a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium, allowing the Chiefs to head into the locker room with a 24-7 lead.

On Twitter, Woodson offered a lighthearted response.

Now he misses in the snow — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 12, 2019

If the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they’ll advance to face the winner of the Colts-Chiefs game.