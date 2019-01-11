NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Leo Larocque will be rooting for the Patriots more than usual this postseason. If things go the way he hopes, the North Attleboro fourth grader will be rooting on his favorite team in Atlanta at Super Bowl LII.

Friday was spirit day at AmVet Elementary School, with the majority of the 400 students wearing Patriots gear for a school-wide assembly.

Patriots cheerleaders and former linebacker Andre Tippett were in attendance. But Larocque and his classmates didn’t know they were there as part of a massive surprise.

The fourth grader, who has Ewing’s Sarcoma and was recently fitted for a prosthetic leg, was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl. His parents were there for the reveal.

Larocque’s classmates filled the gymnasium with chants of “Leo! Leo! Leo!” after Tippett announced the ticket surprise.

“I want you to keep fighting the good fight. Don’t let anything stop you,” Tippett told Larocque.

The community has been rallying around Larocque during his fight with the rare form of cancer. In 2011, the Attleboro and North Attleboro Pop Warner teams combined for a fundraising game and collected $6,000.

An online fundraising page has raised more than $30,000 for the Larocque family.