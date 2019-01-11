Filed Under:New England Patriots, North Attleboro, Super Bowl LII

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Leo Larocque will be rooting for the Patriots more than usual this postseason. If things go the way he hopes, the North Attleboro fourth grader will be rooting on his favorite team in Atlanta at Super Bowl LII.

Friday was spirit day at AmVet Elementary School, with the majority of the 400 students wearing Patriots gear for a school-wide assembly.

pats Patriots Surprise North Attleboro 4th Grader Battling Rare Cancer With Super Bowl Tickets

Leo Larocque reacts after being surprised with two Super Bowl tickets. (WBZ-TV)

Patriots cheerleaders and former linebacker Andre Tippett were in attendance. But Larocque and his classmates didn’t know they were there as part of a massive surprise.

The fourth grader, who has Ewing’s Sarcoma and was recently fitted for a prosthetic leg, was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl. His parents were there for the reveal.

pats2 Patriots Surprise North Attleboro 4th Grader Battling Rare Cancer With Super Bowl Tickets

Andre Tippett and Patriots cheerleaders surprised Leo Larocque with two Super Bowl tickets. (WBZ-TV)

Larocque’s classmates filled the gymnasium with chants of “Leo! Leo! Leo!” after Tippett announced the ticket surprise.

“I want you to keep fighting the good fight. Don’t let anything stop you,” Tippett told Larocque.

The community has been rallying around Larocque during his fight with the rare form of cancer. In 2011, the Attleboro and North Attleboro Pop Warner teams combined for a fundraising game and collected $6,000.

An online fundraising page has raised more than $30,000 for the Larocque family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s