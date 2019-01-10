FALMOUTH (CBS) – A driver and her car ended up in the ocean off of Falmouth Wednesday night.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was speeding down Maravista Avenue just before 7 p.m. when she blew through a stop sign. Moments later, the car ended up about 50 yards down the beach and into the water.

A witness got her out of the car, which had to be pulled out of the surf with a front end loader.

The driver was the only person in the car. She was taken to Falmouth Hospital with what police said were “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Her name was not made public.