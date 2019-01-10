  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) – A driver and her car ended up in the ocean off of Falmouth Wednesday night.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was speeding down Maravista Avenue just before 7 p.m. when she blew through a stop sign. Moments later, the car ended up about 50 yards down the beach and into the water.

Police say the driver was speeding when she crashed into the ocean. (Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

A witness got her out of the car, which had to be pulled out of the surf with a front end loader.

Police say the driver was speeding when she crashed into the ocean. (Image credit: David Curran – Satellite News Service)

The driver was the only person in the car. She was taken to Falmouth Hospital with what police said were “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Her name was not made public.

