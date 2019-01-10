CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – It was a packed auditorium at the Peabody School in Cambridge Thursday night. City neighbors are eager for information about the beating death of Paul Wilson more than a week ago.

“We live in the neighborhood. My grandchildren live with me. We all use that park. We just want to know what happened,” one woman said.

The 60-year-old died of blunt trauma to the top of his head. The 911 call came in around 6:45 that evening. As neighbors pressed at the community meeting for more lights and cameras in Danehy Park, investigators revealed Wilson was found under a working light near the entrance.

“He’s not somebody you would miss. I go to that park all the time. You don’t miss this guy. You don’t miss this guy. 6’6” wears shorts in the winter,” the neighbor added.

Police do not believe robbery was a motive in this crime. Wilson’s belongings were still on him.

“No real information one way or the other, random or targeted. We just don’t know,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

But friends and coworkers find it impossible to think Wilson could have an enemy.

“If someone was confronting him and wanting money, he’s the type of guy who would give them the money and he’d probably go out and buy them some more food or whatever they wanted. He was that kind of a guy,” said Tom Meek, who worked and sometimes commuted with Wilson.

Investigators are asking people who live and work near Danehy Park to think more broadly about the weeks leading up to the January 2nd homicide. They want to hear about any unusual activity nearby, or behavior that made residents feel uncomfortable. Their hope is that what someone considers an insignificant tip, could help solve this case. The district attorney said they do have several specific individuals they’d like to speak with – people they believe were in the area and may have seen something… but no person of interest or suspect.