NEEDHAM (CBS) – Gymnast and Needham native Aly Raisman is recovering from a broken elbow. The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram Wednesday to explain what happened.

Raisman shared a photo of herself cuddling with her dog on a couch, her right arm in a cast.

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone. . . the stairs got me,” she wrote. “I fell and broke my elbow.”

Raisman won gold medals in the team and floor competitions in the 2012 London Olympics. She captured gold again in the team floor event in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 24-year-old has been on a mission to end child sex abuse and empower her fellow survivors. She and roughly 140 other gymnasts came forward to accuse Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.