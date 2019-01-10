  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
NASHUA, NH (CBS) – A 25-year-old Nashua woman was brought to tears when she opened her mail earlier this week. She received a thank you note from an 84-year-old man she met at Market Basket the week before.

The man was behind her in line and forgot his wallet.

“So he looked really flustered and he was like ‘oh my god I don’t have my wallet’ as I was cashing out with my groceries. I was like ‘oh you don’t have a lot you can just go on mine and I’ll pay for you,’” said Sonya MacMillan.

sonya Woman Brought To Tears By Thank You Note After Act Of Kindness

Sonya MacMillan (WBZ-TV)

The man insisted MacMillan give him her name and address so he could pay her back. Inside that letter she received was a check like he promised. He also offered a glimpse of his own life.

The letter reads in part:

“You saved me a lot of trouble my wife was ill and I wanted to get back to her. I’m not very young anymore 84-years-old and it’s not a surprise I left my wallet at home. I shall always remember your kindness.”

Sonya, who is a teacher by day and waitress by night, does not plan to cash the man’s $15 check. She’s hoping her act of kindness inspires others to pay it forward.

“I have something that I look at every morning when I leave my room it says ‘be the reason that someone smiles today’ so I see that when I leave my house. That was what I could do to make him smile that day,” said MacMillan.

