WATERTOWN (CBS) — A 74-year-old man was hit by an MBTA bus in Watertown Wednesday morning. Transit Police said the man lost his footing as he stepped off the curb and into the path of the bus.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mt. Auburn Street and Patten Street around 10 a.m.

Pedestrian struck by an MBTA bus on Mt Auburn St Watertown. Police say 74 y/o man lost his footing as he stepped off the curb and into path of the bus. Injuries are non life threatening.#wbz pic.twitter.com/TwmyUx0KDP — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 9, 2019

Police said the man was hit by the front right corner of the bus and became pinned underneath it. He suffered minor injuries and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There was one passenger on board the MBTA bus who was not injured.

An hour later, the bus was still at the scene and attached to a tow truck.