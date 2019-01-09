NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who they believe broke into a supermarket Monday night, just hours after he was released on bail for charges related to four other break-ins.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Adrian Lablue, he has no known address.

Judge Edward Sharkansky denied a request by the district attorney’s office to set Lablue’s bail at $10,000. According to police, the D.A. made the request “in light of the severity of the charges he faced, having no mailing address and having defaulted court twice.”

Instead, he was released on no bail after he was charged with four counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200, four counts of larceny from a building, and four counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony.

New Bedford Police say on Dec. 18, Lablue broke a glass window valued at $1,200 at Jimmy’s Pizza. He allegedly got away with the cash register, which is worth $400 and had $200 cash inside.

On Jan. 1, Lablue broke a $400 window at the same pizza shop and took the replacement cash register, which was worth $650, police said.

Lablue allegedly broke into the Inner Bay restaurant on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 next. Police said the first time, he stole $250 in cash from the register and damaged a window that cost $1,500 to replace. The next night, he broke more glass and took another $250 in cash.

After being released on bail Monday, police said Lablue broke a panel at Seabra Supermarket and stole nearly $600 worth of items.