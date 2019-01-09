BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots captain was back on the practice field on Wednesday, and that bodes well for his status for the team’s playoff opener on Sunday.

Defensive captain Devin McCourty was present at the start of Wednesday’s practice session in Foxboro, which was open to the media. That comes after McCourty missed last week’s practice sessions after leaving Week 17’s win with a head injury.

Perfect attendance for the @Patriots at the media portion of practice today. Devin McCourty and Cordarrelle Patterson both spotted on the practice field. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/U6xuFaEAnR — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 9, 2019

Progress for safety Devin McCourty, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving the season finale, as he is present for the media-access portion of practice today. pic.twitter.com/stN5l3QPiW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 9, 2019

MCourty suffered the injury when he absorbed a head-on collision with teammate Malcom Brown while making a tackle against the Jets.

Here's the play that knocked Devin McCourty out of the game. Caught all 320 pounds of Malcom Brown in the earhole. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/xKRVGCbur6 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 2, 2019

The 31-year-old McCourty started all 16 games this season, and he’s played in 158 of a possible 163 games in his career — regular season and postseason included. He’s never missed a playoff game.

