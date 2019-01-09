BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have reportedly given out their second and final two-way contract, bringing back shooting guard R.J. Hunter.

The Celtics drafted Hunter with the 28th overall pick in 2015 (the pick they received from the L.A. Clippers when Doc Rivers left town), but the Georgia State sharpshooter struggled to crack Boston’s lineup and was beat out by James Young for the final roster spot ahead of the 2016-17 season. Hunter signed with the Bulls after his first run with the C’s came to an end, but played in just three games for Chicago and was cut at the end of December.

Hunter then found his way onto the Houston Rockets for five games during the 2017-18 season, averaging 3.8 points over nine minutes per game. He saw 30 minutes of action in their regular season finale, scoring a career-high 19 points off 7-of-16 shooting. He was waived after the season.

Hunter was with Atlanta for training camp this season, but was part of the Hawks’ final cuts before the regular season. He has appeared in just 44 NBA games since being drafted in 2015.

But Hunter has been staying fresh in the G-League, averaging 22 points over his 22 games with the Erie BayHawks. He ranks second in the league with 72 made three-pointers/

That production has earned him another opportunity with the Celtics, although it’s unlikely he’ll see many minutes — if any — other than garbage time. The Celtics have been looking for some guard depth from their two-way players, with P.J. Dozier their other player designated to split time between the C’s and Maine Red Claws. They initially gave their second two-way contract to Walt Lemon Jr., who was cut before the start of the season.