BOSTON (CBS) – One person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a liquor store in Allston overnight.

Boston Police were called to Marty’s on North Beacon Street around 2:20 a.m. after a car went into the front of the store.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a brief statement.

The car appeared to have jumped a curb at the corner of North Beacon and Arthur streets, hitting a sign and a tree before ending up inside the store on its side.

One person was handcuffed and taken away in a police cruiser. Police would not comment on that. The wreckage was towed away around 5:30 a.m.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Store owner Marty Siegal said there was quite a bit of damage to the store and merchandise. He would know later in the day what his losses are from the crash.