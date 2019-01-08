  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – One person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a liquor store in Allston overnight.

Boston Police were called to Marty’s on North Beacon Street around 2:20 a.m. after a car went into the front of the store.

martys2 Car Crashes Into Martys Liquor Store In Allston, One Seriously Hurt

The car ended up on its side after crashing inside the liquor store. (WBZ-TV)

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a brief statement.

The car appeared to have jumped a curb at the corner of North Beacon and Arthur streets, hitting a sign and a tree before ending up inside the store on its side.

One person was handcuffed and taken away in a police cruiser. Police would not comment on that. The wreckage was towed away around 5:30 a.m.

martys1 Car Crashes Into Martys Liquor Store In Allston, One Seriously Hurt

The car was towed away about three hours after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Store owner Marty Siegal said there was quite a bit of damage to the store and merchandise. He would know later in the day what his losses are from the crash.

