BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not a big storm by any means but there are multiple hazards to be aware of in the next 24 hours. Snow, rain, freezing rain, thunder/lightning, wind…yikes! Again, not a whole lot of any one thing, but just enough to create very slippery, perhaps treacherous travel in parts of our area.

Periods of Freezing Rain Tuesday night through dawn on Wednesday

Many of the western and northern suburbs of Boston will hover a few degrees below freezing for a good portion of the night. At the same time, pockets of drizzle and rain showers will pop up and move through the area. Just a small amount of rain falling into subfreezing temperatures can create very hazardous conditions on untreated roadways, sidewalks, driveways etc. Please be aware that black ice may become a significant factor this evening and overnight.

Thunder and Lightning Cannot Be Ruled Out

Overnight a wave of downpours will push through from west to east, between 1am and 5am. There could be some embedded thunder within this area of heavier rain. Nothing severe but don’t be shocked if you are woken up by a few rumbles!

Snow Accumulation Will Occur Mainly In Elevated Areas

That band of downpours will likely be followed by some snow, potentially briefly heavy, in the Berkshires, Green and Whites and perhaps as far south and east as the Hills of Worcester. Not expecting more than a coating to 2” in northern Worcester county and most of Southern New Hampshire. However, several inches of snow may accumulate in the Berkshires, and Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Gusty Winds Pour In Behind the Storm

Winds will gust between 20-40mph across most of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. They will decrease a bit Wednesday night but remain active through most of Thursday (closer to 12-25mph).

And Then Comes The Cold

Those gusty winds will usher in some of the coldest air yet this season…in fact it will likely be the coldest airmass we have felt since Thanksgiving. High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s Friday through Sunday. Overnight/early morning low temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens during this timeframe.

Oh, And What About That Weekend Storm?

There is some potential for a winter storm here on Sunday and Monday. Odds continue to favor a miss to our south, but we cannot yet rule out a closer pass or direct hit. We will get a better read on this system in the next 48 hours as it comes ashore in southern California on Thursday. Again, odds are very much in favor of just a fringe (light snow) or complete miss, but definitely something to watch.