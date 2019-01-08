BOSTON (CBS) — An acupuncturist appeared in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman during an appointment.

Qunhao Zhang, a 51-year-old Needham resident also known as John Zhang, is charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery. He was released on personal recognizance.

According to prosecutors, the woman was in Zhang’s Whittier Place office for an appointment to treat her tennis elbow on Nov. 23, 2018, when the incident occurred. Zhang allegedly gave the woman an unsolicited massage after the treatment and groped her from behind.

Prosecutors initially asked for $500 cash bail.

A defense lawyer told the court that Zhang is married with children. He is voluntarily not practicing acupuncture right now.

Zhang was also ordered to turn in his passport by the end of the day and stay away from the victim and any witnesses.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 9.