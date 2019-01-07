WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are investigating after a body was found near Salvation Army donation bins just before 10 a.m. Monday morning on Cambridge Street in Worcester.

“Multiple workers discovered the body here and they called,” said Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha.

Detectives could be seen combing through the bins for several hours using flashlights to search for clues.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen before,” said Connie Ventura, who lives across the street. She says she was surprised when police knocked on her door and asked if she heard anything. “If I heard anybody crying out for help, but we didn’t hear anything,” Ventura said.

The body was taken away by the medical examiner’s office as a part of the investigation as officers on the ground continued to go through the bins piece-by-piece hoping for a big break.

“Looking for all of the usual things – DNA and the like and small fibers,” said Lt. Murtha. “All the things you usually look for in homicide investigations.”

It’s too soon to determine whether the victim died of natural causes or of foul play. Those who live nearby say they’re frightened either way.

“I was very scared,” Ventura said. “I didn’t even go to work today because I didn’t want to come home late.”