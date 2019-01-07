BOSTON (CBS) — National Grid workers who have been locked out can finally return to work. Two unions representing the more than 1,200 workers officially voted to approve a deal with National Grid Monday.

Both unions took tweeted the news.

“We are happy to announce the contract offer was overwhelmingly approved,” the USW Gas Workers 12012-04 union tweeted.

We are happy to announce the contract offer was overwhelmingly approved this morning. We are very proud of our members for standing up for what we believe in. Thank you to all who supported us during the lockout. #EndTheLockout #LockoutOver #PublicSafety #MApoli — USW Gas Workers 12012-04 (@Usw04) January 7, 2019

The Locals 12003 added, “Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout the lockout. We look forward to getting back to work and standing up for public safety.”

Brother’s and Sisters,

The members of 12003 have voted to ratify the contract offer. Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout the lockout. We look forward to getting back to work and standing up for public safety. — Boston Local #12003 (@BostonGas12003) January 7, 2019

National Grid said the workers will be transitioning back to work and will return the week of Jan. 20.

“We recognize that our labor dispute has been challenging for our employees, our customers, and our communities,” said Marcy Reed, president of National Grid in Massachusetts in a statement. “Now that we have been able to move beyond our past challenges to reach an agreement that works for both sides, we are looking forward to our union employees’ return to work, and resuming normal operations for the benefit of the customers we are mutually motivated to serve.”

The new contract included increased pensions for current workers, higher wages, “and includes improvements from the company’s original offer to new hire benefits, such as retiree medical, sick leave, and life insurance,” said National Grid. It also “in-sources” more work to unions.

The deal was tentatively reached last week but details of the agreement could not be shared until both unions voted.

The lockout has been going on since June 2018. The new agreement will last five and a half years.