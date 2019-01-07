BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Adrianne Haslet, who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, is in the hospital after being struck by a car. The professional dancer posted on social media that she was struck while in a crosswalk in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood on Saturday night.
Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace. She wrote she was “thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body.” She added that she is “completely broken.”
The driver told police he was turning and did not see Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing. He was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.
After running the Boston Marathon in 2016, and then failing to finish in 2018 due to the harsh weather conditions, Haslet had said she planned to run the 2019 Boston Marathon.
. Being challenged in life is inevitable. Being defeated is optional. I trained hard. I ran harder. I held a steady third overall and second female in my division. I saw heartbreakers cheering for me. The crowds were reppin and dedicated. My heart swelling with pride. The wind and freezing rain were brutal and eventually my demise. I felt good and holding my place without a runner in sight when I noticed my arms weren’t moving. I tried to move them and it didn’t happen. Then my legs went numb, and I started convulsing. I tried to warm up with three very kind medical volunteers cuddling me but to no avail. My body gave up as I bawled my eyes out in the agony of defeat. I have been sitting in my pity party for a few hours. Thanks to fellow heartbreakers reaching out, coach, friends, my parents, and an especially impactful call from dear friend @diananyad (love you to pieces) to remind me of all the training and hard work I’ve done. I’m not defeated. I said I’d give this race everything I’ve got, and I did. My mind lasted longer than my body, yet my heart NEVER quit. I’ve done Boston before. Today wasn’t my day. I’ll be back. . . . . Photo cred Heartbreaker 📷 @bsatherton Thank you for cheering! #goaldigger #bostonstrong #adriannestrong @fillauerallproallstars Athlete
