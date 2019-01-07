BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Adrianne Haslet, who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, is in the hospital after being struck by a car. The professional dancer posted on social media that she was struck while in a crosswalk in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood on Saturday night.

Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace. She wrote she was “thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body.” She added that she is “completely broken.”

The driver told police he was turning and did not see Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing. He was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

After running the Boston Marathon in 2016, and then failing to finish in 2018 due to the harsh weather conditions, Haslet had said she planned to run the 2019 Boston Marathon.

