BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

roscoe Pet Parade: Ruff Tales Rescue

Roscoe is up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Roscoe is a one-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He loves going on walks and would be great for any active family or person. He also likes to play with other dogs.

sable Pet Parade: Ruff Tales Rescue

Sable is up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Sable is a collie mix who is mellow, sweet, and kind. She can sometimes be goofy when she is on a leash but loves to play with dogs of all sizes.

In 2018, Ruff Tales Rescue found homes for about 370 dogs, most from kill shelters down south.

For more information visit the Ruff Tales Rescue’s website.

