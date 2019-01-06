  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL News, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is ready for a showdown with Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady posted an old photo of himself and Rivers on Instagram Sunday night after the Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens to set up a divisional round meeting between the two quarterbacks.

“See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun!” Brady captioned the photo.

Rivers is 1-7 in his career against the Patriots, including an 0-2 mark in the postseason. Rivers has also never beaten Brady – his one victory over New England came with Matt Cassel at quarterback.

The Chargers and Patriots will play Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1:05 p.m at Gillette Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s