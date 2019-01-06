BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is ready for a showdown with Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady posted an old photo of himself and Rivers on Instagram Sunday night after the Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens to set up a divisional round meeting between the two quarterbacks.

“See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun!” Brady captioned the photo.

Rivers is 1-7 in his career against the Patriots, including an 0-2 mark in the postseason. Rivers has also never beaten Brady – his one victory over New England came with Matt Cassel at quarterback.

The Chargers and Patriots will play Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1:05 p.m at Gillette Stadium.