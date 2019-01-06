  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Delivered, Braintree, Brewster Ambulance, Local TV

BRAINTREE (CBS) — Baby Amara seemed to be too excited to enter the world Saturday that she did could not wait for her parents to get to the hospital. Instead, Brewster Ambulance Paramedics helped deliver the baby girl in her family’s living room.

brewsterambulancedelivery Brewster Ambulance Paramedics Help Deliver Healthy Baby Girl In Braintree Home

Baby Amara was brought into the world with help from Brewster Ambulance paramedics Saturday (Photo Via Brewster Ambulance Facebook)

According to a Facebook post, paramedics Johnathan Bobbitt-Miller and Ken Caron, along with members of the Braintree Fire Department, helped the first time parents deliver a healthy baby.

brewsterambulancedelivery2 Brewster Ambulance Paramedics Help Deliver Healthy Baby Girl In Braintree Home

Brewster Ambulance paramedics with baby Amera and first-time parents (Photo Via Brewster Ambulance Service Facebook)

Mom Yunyi later told paramedics at South Shore Hospital that she just finished her EMT training at Boston University. She hopes “to become a part of the Brewster team in the near future, but this was not how she had planned to meet her future coworkers.”

Brewers Ambulance paramedics also helped deliver a healthy baby boy on Friday in Quincy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s