BRAINTREE (CBS) — Baby Amara seemed to be too excited to enter the world Saturday that she did could not wait for her parents to get to the hospital. Instead, Brewster Ambulance Paramedics helped deliver the baby girl in her family’s living room.

According to a Facebook post, paramedics Johnathan Bobbitt-Miller and Ken Caron, along with members of the Braintree Fire Department, helped the first time parents deliver a healthy baby.

Mom Yunyi later told paramedics at South Shore Hospital that she just finished her EMT training at Boston University. She hopes “to become a part of the Brewster team in the near future, but this was not how she had planned to meet her future coworkers.”

