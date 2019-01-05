  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMHope in the Wild
    4:30 PMTails of Valor
    5:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    5:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, plastic bag ban, plastic straws

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawmakers in New Hampshire are preparing to consider a new push against plastic bags in the coming legislative session.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports Democratic Rep. Judith Spang of Durham is introducing bills to ban plastic bags and plastic straws around the state. She says she has seen shoppers at grocery stores whose carts look like they are “about to take flight with all of the plastic bags fluttering in it.”

Spang says she’s also introducing legislation to allow cities and towns to establish their own bylaws that create single-use plastic bag bans. That would be insurance in case the statewide effort doesn’t succeed.

Communities around the country have wrangled with plastic bag bans in recent years. Such a ban went into effect in Boston last month.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s