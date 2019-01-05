  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is bringing back its popular $10 commuter rail weekend fare.

Under the program that resumes Saturday , riders pay just $10 for unlimited travel anywhere the commuter rail goes, across all zones, from the first train on Saturday to the last train on Sunday.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says the promotion is being brought back because the initial six-month trial that started last summer was so successful. He says T officials are studying the potential of making the discount fare permanent.

David Scorey, CEO of the company that runs commuter rail service, Keolis, says the discount helps boost ridership while promoting a more environmentally friendly transit option.

The program applies to customers age 12 and older.

