BOSTON (CBS) — Ty Law is getting another crack at the Hall of Fame. Richard Seymour is getting his first chance.

The two former Patriots were among the 15 finalists chosen for this year’s crop of players, with each hoping to be among the five players who get voted in by the selection committee.

For Law, this marks his third consecutive year as a finalist, while it is the first time reaching finalist status for Seymour.

The complete list of finalists is below:

Isaac Bruce, WR

Edgerrin James, RB

Tony Gonzalez, TE

Ed Reed, FS

Steve Atwater, S

Champ Bailey, CB

Ty Law, CB

John Lynch, FS

Kevin Mawae, C/G

Alan Faneca,G

Richard Seymour, DE/DT

Tom Flores, Coach

Don Coryell, Coach

Tony Boselli,T

Steve Hutchinson, G

Law, 44, was drafted by the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick of the 1995 draft. He spent 10 seasons with New England, was a part of three Super Bowl winners (though he was injured for Super Bowl XXXIX), recorded 36 interceptions and scored six defensive touchdowns in that time. In total, during his 15-year career, he recorded 53 interceptions, which ties him with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders for 24th-most all time.

Seymour, 39, was drafted sixth overall in 2001 by Bill Belichick. He spent eight seasons in New England, recording 39 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, 29 pass defenses, and 357 tackles — 64 for a loss. He played four more years in Oakland, recording an additional 18.5 sacks to bring his career total to 57.5.

Last year’s class of Hall of Famers included Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard.

This year’s winners will be announced the night before Super Bowl LIII.