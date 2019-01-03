TAUNTON (CBS) — A 21-year-old man accused of punching a disabled 71-year-old man after a road rage incident was arraigned in Taunton District Court Wednesday.

Joseph Rivard, of Brockton, was charged with assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 and disturbing the peace.

According to Easton Police, Rivard repeatedly punched the older Medford man in the face.

Both men had been driving westbound on Washington Street around noon Wednesday, police said. Rivard attempted to pass the man and their two cars hit one another, causing minor damage.

Rivard then followed the man’s car into a parking lot, got out of his car, and banged on the other car until the man stepped out. He hit the man several times, according to police, as the man fought back and was able to stop the attack.

Officers arrested Rivard while paramedics treated the 71-year-old.

Rivard was released after his arraignment. The judge ruled he must try to get a job, wear a GPS bracelet, and cannot contact the victim or witnesses. He was also told not to commit with any new crimes or be found in possession of guns, weapons, or destructive items.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for February 22.