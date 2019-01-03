BOSTON (CBS) – New research suggests that a common food additive may contribute to or even cause celiac disease and experts are calling for warnings on food labels until further research is done.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where gluten causes the immune system to attack the gut. While genetics play a role, what actually triggers celiac disease is unclear.

Now researchers believe food additives may contribute, in particular, microbial transglutaminase, which is used in the processing of sausages, cheese, bread and other products.

More research is needed to determine whether this food additive is a direct cause of celiac disease but in the meantime, experts urge that foods processed with this food additive should be labeled as such.