  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Celiac Disease, Dr. Mallika Marshall, Gluten

BOSTON (CBS) – New research suggests that a common food additive may contribute to or even cause celiac disease and experts are calling for warnings on food labels until further research is done.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where gluten causes the immune system to attack the gut. While genetics play a role, what actually triggers celiac disease is unclear.

Now researchers believe food additives may contribute, in particular, microbial transglutaminase, which is used in the processing of sausages, cheese, bread and other products.

More research is needed to determine whether this food additive is a direct cause of celiac disease but in the meantime, experts urge that foods processed with this food additive should be labeled as such.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s