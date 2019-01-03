  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to discuss ways to improve the state’s education and transportation systems as he begins his second four-year term as governor.

The Republican will be sworn in at the Statehouse Thursday at noon along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

An aide said that during his inaugural address Baker will outline his proposals to update the state’s school funding formula and improve underperforming schools. Baker will also discuss portions of a new report on the future of transportation in Massachusetts.

The Republican handily defeated his Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez in November’s election.

Baker will also talk about health care, opioids, housing, public safety, the environment and the continued need for bipartisanship on Beacon Hill.

Baker has scheduled inauguration celebrations Friday in Springfield and Worcester.

